Critical Review: 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) (FCCY) vs. The Competition

1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) (NASDAQ: FCCY) is one of 200 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial Banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) alerts:

This table compares 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) $47.75 million $9.28 million 18.27 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) Competitors $338.81 million $71.86 million 21.36

1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ). 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) 0 1 0 0 2.00 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) Competitors 396 2983 2390 70 2.37

1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.44%. As a group, “Commercial Banks” companies have a potential upside of 5.47%. Given 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ)’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 35.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) 16.78% 7.79% 0.80% 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) Competitors 20.41% 8.68% 0.92%

Risk and Volatility

1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ)’s competitors have a beta of 0.76, indicating that their average share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.9% of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) competitors beat 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) on 13 of the 15 factors compared.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp is the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a commercial bank, which is engaged in the business of commercial and retail banking. The Company operates through the Community Banking segment. The Community Banking segment consists of construction, commercial, retail and mortgage banking operations. As a community bank, the Bank offers a range of services (including demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and consumer/installment loans) to individuals, small businesses and not-for-profit organizations principally in the Fort Lee area of Bergen County and in Middlesex, Mercer, Somerset and Monmouth Counties of New Jersey. The Bank’s Mortgage Warehouse Funding Group offers revolving lines of credit that are available to licensed mortgage banking companies (the Warehouse Line of Credit). The Bank’s investment activities are classified as available for sale and held to maturity securities.

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.