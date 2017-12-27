Critical Analysis: Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) versus Nabors Industries (NBR)

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE: DO) and Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Nabors Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Diamond Offshore Drilling shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Nabors Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Diamond Offshore Drilling and Nabors Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Offshore Drilling 7 12 2 0 1.76 Nabors Industries 0 6 15 0 2.71

Diamond Offshore Drilling currently has a consensus price target of $14.49, indicating a potential downside of 23.50%. Nabors Industries has a consensus price target of $10.93, indicating a potential upside of 64.78%. Given Nabors Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nabors Industries is more favorable than Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diamond Offshore Drilling and Nabors Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Offshore Drilling $1.60 billion 1.62 -$372.50 million $1.22 15.52 Nabors Industries $2.01 billion 1.05 -$1.03 billion ($2.68) -2.47

Diamond Offshore Drilling has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nabors Industries. Nabors Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamond Offshore Drilling, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Offshore Drilling and Nabors Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Offshore Drilling 10.86% 6.23% 3.77% Nabors Industries -31.99% -14.74% -5.65%

Volatility and Risk

Diamond Offshore Drilling has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nabors Industries has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Nabors Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Diamond Offshore Drilling does not pay a dividend. Nabors Industries pays out -9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nabors Industries has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Nabors Industries beats Diamond Offshore Drilling on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of four drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs and one jack-up rig. Its fleet enables it to offer a range of services, primarily in the floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater and mid-water. The principal markets for its offshore contract drilling services are the Gulf of Mexico, including the United States and Mexico; South America, principally offshore Brazil, and Trinidad and Tobago; Australia and Southeast Asia, including Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam; Europe, principally offshore the United Kingdom and Norway; East and West Africa; the Mediterranean, and the Middle East. The Company provides offshore drilling services to a customer base that includes independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. owns and operates a land-based drilling rig fleet. The Company is a provider of offshore platform drilling rigs in the United States and multiple international markets. The Company conducts its Drilling & Rig Services business through four segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling and Rig Services. The Company provides wellbore placement services, drilling software and performance tools, drilling equipment and various technologies throughout the oil and gas markets. The Company’s Drilling & Rig Services business comprises land-based and offshore drilling rig operations and other rig services, consisting of equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation and optimization software. The Company is a provider of directional drilling and measurement while drilling (MWD) systems and services. The Company also provides drilling technology and equipment, and well-site services.

