Credit Suisse Group (CS) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) have been trending positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Credit Suisse Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.40 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.4665406486974 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group (CS) traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.76. 1,112,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $46,040.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $18.09.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG (Credit Suisse) is a financial services company. The Company’s segments include Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, Strategic Resolution Unit and Corporate Center. It offers a range of private banking and wealth management solutions to its clients in its Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management and Asia Pacific divisions.

