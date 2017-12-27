Costamare Inc (CMRE) Shares Sold by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors decreased its holdings in Costamare Inc (NYSE:CMRE) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 29,398 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 0.21% of Costamare worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Costamare by 31.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 42,787 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Costamare by 71.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Costamare by 49.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 13,638 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Costamare in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Costamare by 22.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 21,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMRE. ValuEngine lowered Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Costamare in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 target price on Costamare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.04.

Costamare Inc ( CMRE ) opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. Costamare Inc has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $626.15, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.10.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Costamare had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Costamare Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Profile

Costamare Inc (Costamare) is a holding company. The Company is an international owner of containerships. The Company is engaged in chartering its vessels to various liner companies. The Company provides marine transportation services around the world by chartering its container vessels to liner operators under long, medium and short-term time charters.

