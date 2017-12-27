Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Purchases New Holdings in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned 0.07% of Maiden as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Maiden by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,016,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,153 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its position in shares of Maiden by 1,714.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 753,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,359,000 after buying an additional 711,530 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Maiden by 7.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,104,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,863,000 after buying an additional 493,436 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Maiden by 6.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,877,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,776,000 after purchasing an additional 302,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Maiden in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Maiden alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MHLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Maiden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Maiden in a report on Friday, November 3rd. FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Maiden in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Maiden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Maiden in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:MHLD ) opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.22, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.77). Maiden had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $653.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Maiden’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Maiden Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Maiden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.59%.

In related news, Director Raymond Michael Neff purchased 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc-purchases-new-holdings-in-maiden-holdings-ltd-mhld.html.

Maiden Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (Maiden) is a holding company. The Company focuses on serving the needs of regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe and select other global markets by providing reinsurance solutions designed to support their capital needs. It operates through two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.