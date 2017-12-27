Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Grows Holdings in Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALDR)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals by 109.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Alder BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ ALDR) opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $782.09, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.48. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $25.45.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.29. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALDR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alder BioPharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

In other Alder BioPharmaceuticals news, insider Mark James Litton sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $178,405.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Grows Holdings in Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALDR)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc-grows-holdings-in-alder-biopharmaceuticals-inc-aldr.html.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and seeks to commercialize genetically engineered therapeutic antibodies with the potential to meaningfully transform current treatment paradigms. Alder’s lead pivotal-stage product candidate, eptinezumab, is being evaluated for migraine prevention.

Receive News & Ratings for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alder BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.