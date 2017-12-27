Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (CVRS) Short Interest Update

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,945,130 shares, a growth of 4.9% from the November 30th total of 11,390,423 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 620,336 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.3 days. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,279,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 1,198,384 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 959,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 285,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 284,507 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 284,855 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corindus Vascular Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Corindus Vascular Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Corindus Vascular Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

Shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics ( NYSEAMERICAN CVRS ) traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 756,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,241. Corindus Vascular Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $188.65, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 19.51.

Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Corindus Vascular Robotics had a negative return on equity of 110.93% and a negative net margin of 323.84%. The company had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 million.

Corindus Vascular Robotics Company Profile

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc is engaged in robotic-assisted vascular interventions. The Company’s CorPath System is a medical device that brings robotic-assisted precision to radial, coronary and peripheral procedures. The workstation allows the physician greater control and the freedom from wearing heavy lead protective equipment that causes musculoskeletal injuries.

