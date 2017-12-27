Contrasting Newport (NEWP) & Its Competitors

Newport (NASDAQ: NEWP) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Newport to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Newport and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newport 0 0 0 0 N/A Newport Competitors 293 1731 1855 19 2.41

As a group, “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” companies have a potential upside of 1.76%. Given Newport’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Newport has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Newport and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Newport N/A N/A 29.47 Newport Competitors $3.33 billion $240.04 million 483.04

Newport’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Newport. Newport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Newport and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newport 6.37% 10.63% 6.60% Newport Competitors 4.40% -45.65% 5.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.0% of shares of all “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of shares of all “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Newport competitors beat Newport on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Newport

Newport Corporation is a supplier of technology products and systems. The Company offers its products and services to a range of industries, including scientific research, microelectronics, defense and security, life and health sciences, and industrial markets. The Company operates through three business segments: Photonics Group, which includes photonics instruments and systems, vibration isolation systems and subsystems, precision positioning systems and subsystems, optical components for research applications, optical hardware, and three-dimensional non-contact measurement sensors and equipment; Lasers Group, which offers a portfolio of laser technology products and services, including ultrafast lasers and amplifiers, fiber lasers, diode-pumped solid-state lasers, and high-energy pulsed lasers and tunable lasers, and Optics Group, which offers precision optics and lens assemblies, thin-film filters and coatings, replicated mirrors, and ruled and holographic diffraction gratings.

