Contrasting Genworth Financial (GNW) and Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

Genworth Financial (NYSE: GNW) and Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) are both financials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genworth Financial and Marsh & McLennan Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genworth Financial $8.37 billion 0.19 -$277.00 million $0.71 4.46 Marsh & McLennan Companies $13.21 billion 3.12 $1.77 billion $3.65 22.12

Marsh & McLennan Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Genworth Financial. Genworth Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marsh & McLennan Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Genworth Financial has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.7% of Genworth Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Genworth Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Genworth Financial and Marsh & McLennan Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genworth Financial 3.88% 1.57% 0.22% Marsh & McLennan Companies 13.86% 28.88% 10.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Genworth Financial and Marsh & McLennan Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genworth Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25 Marsh & McLennan Companies 0 5 6 0 2.55

Genworth Financial currently has a consensus target price of $3.88, indicating a potential upside of 22.24%. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus target price of $85.64, indicating a potential upside of 6.06%. Given Genworth Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Genworth Financial is more favorable than Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Dividends

Marsh & McLennan Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Genworth Financial does not pay a dividend. Marsh & McLennan Companies pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marsh & McLennan Companies has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Marsh & McLennan Companies beats Genworth Financial on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc. (Genworth) is a financial security company. The Company provides insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had more than 15 million customers, with a presence in more than 25 countries. The Company operates in Insurance, Mortgage Insurance and Corporate and Runoff. The Mortgage Insurance Division includes the business segments, such as International Mortgage Insurance and U.S. Mortgage Insurance. The Corporate and Runoff Division includes the Runoff segment and Corporate and Other activities. In September 2013, Genworth Financial, Inc closed the sale of its Wealth Management business, including Genworth Financial Wealth Management and alternative solutions provider, the Altegris companies, to a partnership of Aquiline Capital Partners and Genstar Capital.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is a professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. The Company is the parent company of various risk advisors and specialty consultants, including Marsh, the insurance broker; Guy Carpenter, the risk and reinsurance specialist; Mercer, the provider of human resource and investment related financial advice and services, and Oliver Wyman Group, the management and economic consultancy. It conducts business through two segments: Risk and Insurance Services, which includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services, and Consulting includes health, retirement, talent and investments consulting services and products, and specialized management, economic and brand consulting services. It conducts business in the Risk and Insurance Services segment through Marsh and Guy Carpenter. It conducts business in the Consulting segment through Mercer and Oliver Wyman Group.

