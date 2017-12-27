ConocoPhillips (COP) Holdings Boosted by Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC

Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 9,611 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the second quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 7,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 8,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips (COP) opened at $56.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $42.26 and a 1 year high of $56.37. The firm has a market cap of $66,351.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The energy producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.30%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.06 per share, for a total transaction of $104,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,513.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

