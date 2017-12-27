Comparing Inseego (INSG) & Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

Inseego (NASDAQ: INSG) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Inseego and Applied Optoelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inseego 0 1 1 0 2.50 Applied Optoelectronics 3 1 4 2 2.50

Inseego presently has a consensus target price of $1.88, suggesting a potential upside of 22.55%. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus target price of $58.13, suggesting a potential upside of 49.65%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than Inseego.

Profitability

This table compares Inseego and Applied Optoelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inseego -30.71% N/A -24.17% Applied Optoelectronics 21.29% 32.35% 23.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inseego and Applied Optoelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inseego $243.55 million 0.37 -$60.57 million ($1.22) -1.25 Applied Optoelectronics $260.71 million 2.89 $31.23 million $4.19 9.27

Applied Optoelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Inseego. Inseego is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Optoelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of Inseego shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Inseego shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Inseego has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Applied Optoelectronics beats Inseego on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inseego Company Profile

Novatel Wireless, Inc. is a provider of intelligent wireless solutions for the mobile communications market. The Company’s range of products includes intelligent mobile hotspots, universal serial bus (USB) modems, embedded modules, integrated asset-management and mobile tracking machine-to-machine (M2M) devices, communications and applications software and cloud services. It operates in the wireless communications industry in two product categories: M2M Products and Solutions, and Mobile Computing Solutions. M2M Products and Solutions includes its M2M embedded modules, integrated M2M communications devices, Ctrack fleet management platform and its service delivery platforms, Crossroads, DMS, the N4A DM and N4A CMS that provide device management and service enablement. Mobile Computing Solutions includes its MiFi brand of intelligent mobile hotspot devices, USB modems and embedded modules that enable Internet access and data transmission and services via cellular wireless networks.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is a vertically integrated provider of fiber-optic networking products, primarily for networking end markets, such as Internet data center, cable television (CATV), fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and telecommunications (telecom). The Company designs and manufactures a range of optical communications products at varying levels of integration, from components, subassemblies and modules to turnkey equipment. To Internet-based data center operators, it supplies optical transceivers that plug into switches and servers within the data center and allow these network devices to send and receive data over fiber optic cables. The Company supplies a range of products, including lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turnkey equipment, to the CATV market. The Company designs, manufactures and integrates its own analog and digital lasers using a combination of Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MOCVD) and its Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) fabrication process.

