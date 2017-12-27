Community Financial Services Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,255 Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD)

Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 16.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.8% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 300.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. BMO Capital Markets set a $191.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.28.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 41,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $7,576,709.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,410,183.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot, Inc. (HD) opened at $190.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $222,290.00, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $133.05 and a one year high of $190.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.53 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 238.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

