Clicksoftware Technologies (CKSW) and Its Competitors Critical Survey

Clicksoftware Technologies (NASDAQ: CKSW) is one of 103 publicly-traded companies in the “Enterprise Software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Clicksoftware Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Clicksoftware Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clicksoftware Technologies -17.41% -33.03% -19.26% Clicksoftware Technologies Competitors -21.74% -188.63% -6.71%

60.6% of shares of all “Enterprise Software” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of shares of all “Enterprise Software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Clicksoftware Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clicksoftware Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Clicksoftware Technologies Competitors 384 2237 4185 121 2.58

As a group, “Enterprise Software” companies have a potential upside of 4.41%. Given Clicksoftware Technologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clicksoftware Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Clicksoftware Technologies has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clicksoftware Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clicksoftware Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clicksoftware Technologies N/A N/A -74.12 Clicksoftware Technologies Competitors $1.72 billion $283.04 million 33.24

Clicksoftware Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Clicksoftware Technologies. Clicksoftware Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Clicksoftware Technologies competitors beat Clicksoftware Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Clicksoftware Technologies

ClickSoftware Technologies Ltd. is a provider of software products and solutions for workforce management and optimization both for mobile and in-house resources. The Company’s solutions are grouped into four main suites, which together comprise its Service Optimization Suite: Field Service Daily Suite, Roster (Shift Planning) Suite, Mobility Suite, and Forecasting and Planning Suite. Field Service Daily Suite covers automatic decision making and optimization support to manage field service operations. Roster (Shift Planning) Suite covers shift planning needs for both the manager, as well as the employee. Mobility Suite covers the needs of the mobile individual and back-office staff for field data communication. Forecasting and Planning Suite covers tactical short term resource planning. The Company operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Francisco Partners.

