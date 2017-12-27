Claymore S&P Global Water Index (NYSEARCA:CGW) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.6086 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Claymore S&P Global Water Index (NYSEARCA:CGW) traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.39. 53,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,359. Claymore S&P Global Water Index has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $36.15.

Get Claymore S&P Global Water Index alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Claymore S&P Global Water Index Plans Annual Dividend of $0.61 (CGW)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/claymore-sp-global-water-index-plans-annual-dividend-of-0-61-cgw.html.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Claymore S&P Global Water Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claymore S&P Global Water Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.