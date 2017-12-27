Citrix Systems (CTXS) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.12

News stories about Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Citrix Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the cloud computing company an impact score of 45.7553378899807 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,735. The company has a market cap of $13,240.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The cloud computing company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.61 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cloud computing company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTXS. Goldman Sachs Group raised Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on Citrix Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

In other news, SVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $721,467.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $1,053,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,777 shares in the company, valued at $25,845,962.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,030 shares of company stock worth $8,225,867 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc offers Enterprise and Service Provider products, which include Workspace Services solutions and Delivery Networking products. The Company’s Enterprise and Service Provider products include Cloud Services solutions, and related license updates and maintenance, support and professional services.

