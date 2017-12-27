Citrix Systems (CTXS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Citrix Systems have underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis due to multiple headwinds. High costs are limiting bottom-line growth at the company. Declining revenues from products also pose a severe challenge to the company. Moreover, frequent management changes at the company have the potential to shake investors’ confidence in the stock. The company's results are also liable to be affected by foreign exchange movements as it continues to foray into non-U.S. markets. However, the company's recent decision to clear a share buyback program, worth more than $2 billion, is encouraging. We are also impressed by the its efforts to expand product portfolio.”

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Citrix Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on Citrix Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Monday, September 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.50.

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS ) opened at $87.93 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $88.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13,240.00, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The cloud computing company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.61 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Citrix Systems announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cloud computing company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Mark M. Coyle sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $210,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,331.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $721,467.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,030 shares of company stock valued at $8,225,867 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 8.2% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606,673 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $127,859,000 after acquiring an additional 121,549 shares in the last quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.7% in the third quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,314,871 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $101,020,000 after buying an additional 138,032 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,267,628 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $97,221,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 61.4% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 1,156,334 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $92,021,000 after buying an additional 439,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 22.2% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,100,626 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after buying an additional 200,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/citrix-systems-ctxs-downgraded-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc offers Enterprise and Service Provider products, which include Workspace Services solutions and Delivery Networking products. The Company’s Enterprise and Service Provider products include Cloud Services solutions, and related license updates and maintenance, support and professional services.

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.