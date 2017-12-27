Cimarex Energy Co Expected to Earn Q4 2017 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share (XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Jefferies Group upped their Q4 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a report released on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Hsu now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q1 2018 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $463.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.53 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XEC. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.71.

Cimarex Energy (XEC) traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.18. 486,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,444. The stock has a market cap of $11,426.54, a PE ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $89.49 and a 12-month high of $144.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $312,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director L Paul Teague sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $406,097.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,144,484.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,764 shares of company stock worth $3,496,934. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,439,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates in exploration and production (E&P) segment. Its operations are located in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. Its E&P activities take place primarily in two areas: the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent region.

