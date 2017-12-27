Ciena Corporation (CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. Sells 27,284 Shares of Stock

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 27,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $578,966.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $43,080.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $42,920.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $40,920.00.

On Thursday, October 19th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $42,200.00.

Shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE CIEN) opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,100.00, a PE ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ciena Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.91 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 45.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Corporation will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ciena by 15.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 6.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 8.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 63,846 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth about $1,219,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIEN. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ciena from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ciena to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ciena from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $33.00 target price on Ciena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.76 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.48.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation is a network strategy and technology company, which provides solutions that enable a range of network operators to adopt communication architectures and deliver an array of services, relied upon by enterprise and consumer end users. It provides equipment, software and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery and management of voice, video and data traffic on communications networks.

