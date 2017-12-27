Chimera Investment Co. (CIM) Holdings Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,689 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.33% of Chimera Investment worth $11,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,031,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,151,000 after acquiring an additional 758,460 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,516,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,466,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 377,925 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,094,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,647,000 after acquiring an additional 211,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 253,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 164,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on Chimera Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

In related news, insider Mohit Marria purchased 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $118,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,584.74, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $156.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.29 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 58.21%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.35%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The company is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including agency residential mortgage-backed security (RMBS), non-agency RMBS, agency commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage loans and real estate related securities.

