Chevron (CVX) Upgraded by Vetr to “Buy”

Vetr upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $134.35 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CVX. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and set a $137.00 price target (up from $113.54) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chevron from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $123.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Chevron from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.65.

Chevron (NYSE CVX) opened at $125.98 on Tuesday. Chevron has a one year low of $102.55 and a one year high of $126.14. The company has a market capitalization of $239,280.00, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $36.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.95%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $145,022.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,229 shares in the company, valued at $145,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pierre R. Breber sold 23,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,766,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $36,540,822. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Chevron by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

