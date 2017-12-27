Chemtura (CHMT) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Chemtura (NYSE: CHMT) is one of 47 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Chemtura to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chemtura and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemtura 0 0 0 0 N/A Chemtura Competitors 175 1047 1318 24 2.46

As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies have a potential downside of 1.45%. Given Chemtura’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chemtura has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chemtura and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chemtura N/A N/A -176.32 Chemtura Competitors $1.91 billion $115.75 million 230.00

Chemtura’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Chemtura. Chemtura is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.1% of Chemtura shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Chemtura shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chemtura and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemtura 5.71% 9.00% 4.02% Chemtura Competitors -655.87% -3.84% 0.43%

Chemtura Company Profile

Chemtura Corporation is a chemical company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing of engineered industrial specialty chemicals. The Company’s products are sold to industrial manufacturing customers for use as additives, ingredients or intermediates. The Company’s segments are Industrial Performance Products and Industrial Engineered Products. The Industrial Performance Products segment manufactures and markets lubricant additive components, synthetic lubricant base-stocks, synthetic finished fluids, calcium sulfonate specialty greases and phosphate and polyester based fluids, and is also engaged in the development and production of hot cast elastomer pre-polymers. The Industrial Engineered Products segment develops and manufactures bromine and bromine-based products and organometallic compounds. The Company operates in a range of industries, including automotive, building and construction, electronics, lubricants, packaging and transportation.

