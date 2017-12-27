Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.22 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,225,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,430,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,623 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,613,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,107,684,000 after buying an additional 2,052,300 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,627,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,653,000 after buying an additional 1,536,470 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 663.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,990,000 after buying an additional 1,216,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,501,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,768,000 after buying an additional 954,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Bradley M. Halverson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $357,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,214 shares in the company, valued at $717,811.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total transaction of $216,275.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,587.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,989 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,850. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.93.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) opened at $156.44 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.34 and a 12-month high of $156.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $92,660.91, a PE ratio of 108.64, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.68. Caterpillar had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 216.67%.

