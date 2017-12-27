Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,287,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,348 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 5.26% of Century Casinos worth $10,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,026,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 309,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 83,325 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 68,767 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 135,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 51,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNTY. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.77.

Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. ( CNTY ) opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. Century Casinos, Inc. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $233.96, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. Century Casinos had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. equities analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/century-casinos-inc-cnty-shares-sold-by-wells-fargo-company-mn.html.

Century Casinos Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company. The Company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant and entertainment facilities around the world. Its segments include Canada, the United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other. The Canada segment consists of Century Casino & Hotel-Edmonton; Century Casino Calgary; Century Downs Racetrack and Casino, and Century Bets! Inc (Century Bets).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.