CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CenterPoint Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.3959987058635 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy (CNP) traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $28.12. 820,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,747. The company has a market cap of $12,080.00, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.62. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.54%.

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.13.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 1,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $29,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $88,080 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates electric transmission and distribution facilities, and natural gas distribution facilities. The Electric Transmission & Distribution segment provides electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers.

