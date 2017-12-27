Carter's (CRI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter's (NYSE:CRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have $129.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Carter’s, Inc. is a leading provider of apparel and related products exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally and through Company-operated stores and on-line at carters.com and oshkoshbgosh.com. The Company’s Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, and its Genuine Kids, Just One You, and Precious Firsts brands are available at Target. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CRI. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carter's in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carter's from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Carter's in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. FBR & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Carter's in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carter's from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.77.

Carter's ( CRI ) opened at $116.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.20. Carter's has a 52 week low of $77.94 and a 52 week high of $117.40. The company has a market cap of $5,467.74, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37.

Carter's (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. Carter's had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $948.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Carter's’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Carter's will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Carter's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Dennis Casey sold 26,524 shares of Carter's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $2,629,589.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 5,000 shares of Carter's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $525,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,507 shares of company stock valued at $12,861,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter's by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,110,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $365,614,000 after purchasing an additional 71,765 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Carter's by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,411,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $336,858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carter's by 1,428.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,289,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Carter's by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,556,000 after acquiring an additional 22,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in Carter's by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 968,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Carter's Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc (Carter’s) is a marketer of apparel for babies and young children in the United States and Canada. The Company owns two brand names in the children’s apparel industry, Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh (OshKosh). The Company operates through five segments: Carter’s Retail, Carter’s Wholesale, OshKosh Retail, OshKosh Wholesale and International.

