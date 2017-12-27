Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Holdings Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,669 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 202.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 41,013 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,152,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,814,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $84.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,750.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $32.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.4624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Jefferies Group set a $77.00 price target on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Cowen raised Cardinal Health to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho set a $70.00 price target on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.91.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company. The Company operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. This segment also operates nuclear pharmacies and cyclotron facilities; provides pharmacy management services to hospitals, as well as medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers and payers, and provides services to healthcare companies.

