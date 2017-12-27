Canterbury Park Holding Corp (CPHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588. Canterbury Park has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.35, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.23.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter.

In other Canterbury Park news, Director Burton F. Dahlberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $115,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,709 shares in the company, valued at $275,030.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Canterbury Park Company Profile

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation conducts pari-mutuel wagering operations and hosts unbanked card games at its Canterbury Park Racetrack and Card Casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The Company’s pari-mutuel wagering operations include both wagering on thoroughbred and quarter horse races during live meets at the Racetrack and year-round wagering on races held at out-of-state racetracks that are televised simultaneously at the Racetrack.

