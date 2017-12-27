Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE CP) opened at C$231.75 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$188.36 and a twelve month high of C$233.88. The firm has a market cap of $33,600.00, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

In other news, insider John Kenneth Brooks sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$229.35, for a total transaction of C$137,610.00.

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$245.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$230.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$219.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$230.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$232.58.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/canadian-pacific-railway-limited-cp-to-go-ex-dividend-on-december-28th.html.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates through rail transportation segment. The Company’s transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately 12,400 miles.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.