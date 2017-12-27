Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE CP) opened at C$231.75 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$188.36 and a twelve month high of C$233.88. The firm has a market cap of $33,600.00, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.83.
In other news, insider John Kenneth Brooks sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$229.35, for a total transaction of C$137,610.00.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates through rail transportation segment. The Company’s transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately 12,400 miles.
