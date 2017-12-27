Cambrex (CBM) & Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Cambrex (NYSE: CBM) is one of 103 public companies in the “Pharmaceuticals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Cambrex to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cambrex and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex $490.64 million $81.67 million 15.92 Cambrex Competitors $8.17 billion $1.09 billion 136.44

Cambrex’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cambrex. Cambrex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cambrex and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cambrex Competitors 885 3846 6823 181 2.54

Cambrex currently has a consensus price target of $62.33, indicating a potential upside of 30.54%. As a group, “Pharmaceuticals” companies have a potential upside of 18.68%. Given Cambrex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cambrex is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Cambrex and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex 18.79% 23.42% 16.19% Cambrex Competitors -2,436.27% -70.55% -7.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceuticals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Cambrex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceuticals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Cambrex has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambrex’s peers have a beta of 34.15, meaning that their average stock price is 3,315% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cambrex peers beat Cambrex on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cambrex

Cambrex Corporation (Cambrex) is a life sciences company. It provides products and services for the development and commercialization of generic therapeutics. It operates through four segments, which are manufacturing facilities that have been aggregated as a single segment. Its manufacturing facilities are owned by the subsidiaries, including Cambrex Charles City, Inc., Cambrex Karlskoga AB and Cambrex Profarmaco Milano S.r.l. Its products consist of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and pharmaceutical intermediates. It delivers services, such as custom organic synthesis and process development; current good manufacturing practices (cGMP) manufacturing of API and intermediates from grams to hundreds of kilograms; cGMP analytical services; controlled substance research and development (R&D) and manufacture, Schedule II-V, and contract research. It has API R&D and cGMP facilities in the United States and Europe. It supplies over 90 generic APIs.

