Callaway Golf (ELY) Trading Down 7%

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)’s share price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.94 and last traded at $14.01. Approximately 2,094,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 983,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELY shares. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Monday, September 4th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Compass Point cut Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.06 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday. Forward View reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $14.00 target price on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1,431.28, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $243.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 17.97%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.09%.

In other Callaway Golf news, SVP Richard H. Arnett sold 8,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $113,060.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian P. Lynch sold 6,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $96,791.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,184 shares in the company, valued at $712,157.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,588 shares of company stock worth $694,031. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,633,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,720,000 after purchasing an additional 240,520 shares during the last quarter. Daruma Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth $48,831,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,215,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,317,000 after purchasing an additional 59,853 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,396,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,156,000 after purchasing an additional 68,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,250,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 20,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company designs, manufactures and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags and other golf-related accessories. The Company has two segments: the golf clubs segment and golf balls segment. The golf clubs segment consists of its woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, and Odyssey putters. This segment also includes other golf-related accessories, royalties from licensing of its trademarks and service marks and sales of pre-owned golf clubs.

