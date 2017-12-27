California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,726 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,204 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,726 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.73.

In related news, insider Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total value of $664,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,683.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bobby Berman sold 41,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $4,198,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,055.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,760 shares of company stock worth $6,058,863 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) opened at $95.68 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $81.09 and a one year high of $103.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6,092.21, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $300.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company and a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of products and services throughout Texas markets. The Company’s segments include Banking, Frost Wealth Advisors and Non-Banks. The Banking segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services, and Frost Insurance Agency.

