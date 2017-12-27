California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 26,410 Shares of Huntsman Co. (HUN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,410 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Huntsman worth $9,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 1,658.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in Huntsman by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Huntsman by 9.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Nomura raised their price target on Huntsman to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Huntsman Co. ( NYSE:HUN ) opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7,970.00, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.85.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

In other Huntsman news, insider Monte G. Edlund sold 21,493 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $687,561.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,914.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jon M. Huntsman sold 383,610 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $12,114,403.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 115,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,061,783 shares of company stock valued at $512,316,794 over the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation is a manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products and of inorganic chemical products. The Company operates all of its businesses through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC (Huntsman International). The Company operates through five segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives.

