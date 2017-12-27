California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,865 Shares of Popular Inc (BPOP)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,935 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.32% of Popular worth $11,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Popular by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Popular by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Popular by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Popular in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Popular from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of Popular Inc ( BPOP ) opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,690.00, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.31. Popular Inc has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $45.96.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $478.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.85 million. Popular had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Popular Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

Popular, Inc (Popular) is a financial holding company. The Company operates in two segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico (BPPR), which includes its Puerto Rico business, and Banco Popular North America (BPNA), which includes its the United States mainland business. The Company has operations in Puerto Rico, the United States and the Caribbean.

