California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.30 Million Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.29% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $12,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 118.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 19,707 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter worth $5,629,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter worth $216,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 81.6% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 44,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 20,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB) opened at $119.60 on Wednesday. Dun & Bradstreet Corp has a fifty-two week low of $100.46 and a fifty-two week high of $125.57. The firm has a market cap of $4,427.04, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.93.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. Dun & Bradstreet had a net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $428.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Corp will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.5025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

About Dun & Bradstreet

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation is the source of commercial data, analytics and insight on businesses. The Company operates through two segments: Americas, which consists of its operations in the United States and Canada, and Non-Americas, which consists of its operations in the United Kingdom, Greater China, India, and its European and Asia Pacific Worldwide Networks.

