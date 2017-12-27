California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.27% of Littelfuse worth $12,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Turner Investments LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter worth $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.25.

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LFUS ) opened at $195.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,522.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.94 and a 1 year high of $215.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.20 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a supplier of circuit protection products for the electronics, automotive and industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments. The Electronics segment provides circuit protection components for overcurrent and overvoltage protection, as well as sensor components and modules to manufacturers of a range of electronic products.

