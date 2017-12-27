California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 8,812 Shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Zayo Group worth $11,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zayo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zayo Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 522,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,150,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Zayo Group by 38.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 209,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 58,230 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the second quarter valued at $16,995,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the second quarter valued at $1,134,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZAYO shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zayo Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zayo Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zayo Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.46.

Zayo Group Holdings Inc ( NYSE ZAYO ) opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $8,905.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.53. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $29.30 and a 1 year high of $37.26.

In other Zayo Group news, Director Emily White bought 43,095 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.99 per share, with a total value of $1,507,894.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,670.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 115,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $3,999,973.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,343,965 shares in the company, valued at $150,735,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,908,234 shares of company stock worth $175,927,463. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc provides communications infrastructure services, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to a range of businesses. The Company operates in five segments: Dark Fiber Solutions, Network Connectivity, Colocation and Cloud Infrastructure, Zayo Canada and Other.

