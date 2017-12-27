California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 4,098 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (R)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.27% of Ryder System worth $12,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,058,000 after purchasing an additional 51,763 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 14.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth $1,324,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 6,662.8% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 40,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 12.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE R) opened at $84.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4,470.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $85.60.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.60%.

Ryder System declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

R has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

In other news, insider Dennis C. Cooke sold 32,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $2,633,438.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $391,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,633 shares of company stock worth $5,174,795. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is engaged in offering transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), which provides leasing, commercial rental, contract maintenance, and contract-related maintenance of trucks, tractors and trailers to customers principally in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom; Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), which provides vehicles and drivers as part of a dedicated transportation solution in the United States, and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), which provides supply chain solutions, including distribution and transportation services in North America and Asia.

