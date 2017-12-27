California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 27,522 Shares of Corecivic Inc (CXW)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,522 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.39% of Corecivic worth $12,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Corecivic by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corecivic during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corecivic by 52.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Corecivic by 135.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 17,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Corecivic by 20.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CXW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corecivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Corecivic in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Corecivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of Corecivic Inc ( CXW ) opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2,643.05, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. Corecivic Inc has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.18 million. Corecivic had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Corecivic Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Corecivic’s payout ratio is currently 100.60%.

In related news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $260,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Corecivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc, formerly Corrections Corporation of America, is a diversified government solutions company. The Company provides partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities and operates prison in the United States. The Company’s business offerings include CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Properties, and CoreCivic Community.

