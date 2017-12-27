Cabot Oil & Gas Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $385.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

COG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.13. 3,635,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,866,953. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,050.00, a P/E ratio of -87.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, Director Robert Kelley bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $54,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 619,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,017,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dan O. Dinges sold 66,610 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $1,859,751.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $80,605,542.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,569 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,526,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after acquiring an additional 55,738 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,105,435 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,389 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,762,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploitation and exploration of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the segment of natural gas and oil development, exploitation, exploration and production, in the continental United States. Its assets are concentrated in areas with known hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable drilling programs.

