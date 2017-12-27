Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of Builders FirstSource (BLDR) opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,450.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 2.15. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $21.78.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 1.29%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $256,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,299.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider M Chad Crow sold 158,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $2,888,924.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 446,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,563.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 377,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,950,025. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 10,237.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/builders-firstsource-bldr-upgraded-to-strong-buy-by-bidaskclub.html.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a supplier and manufacturer of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional contractors, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The Company’s operating segments include Northeast, Southeast, South and West. As of December 31, 2016, it operated at 400 locations in 40 states across the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.