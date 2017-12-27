BTR Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,512 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 92,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Geneva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 2,750,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,390,000 after buying an additional 63,041 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3,334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 219,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 213,303 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, SVP Paul Mutty sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $170,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,444.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 62,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $3,627,471.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,808 shares of company stock valued at $28,559,521 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.26.

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ SBUX) opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $81,526.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Starbucks had a return on equity of 53.34% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.91%.

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

