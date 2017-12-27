Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc (TSE:BRE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of Brookfield Real Estate Services (TSE BRE) traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.34. 10,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.97, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.22. Brookfield Real Estate Services has a 12-month low of C$15.10 and a 12-month high of C$17.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/brookfield-real-estate-services-inc-bre-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-11-on-january-31st.html.

About Brookfield Real Estate Services

Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc is a Canada-based real estate services company. The Company’s segment includes providing information and services to real estate agents and brokers in Canada through a portfolio of real estate services brands. The Company supplies brokers and agents with information, tools and services to assist them in providing and delivery of real estate sales services.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.