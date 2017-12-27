Brokers Set Expectations for Sierra Bancorp’s FY2017 Earnings (BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Equities researchers at FIG Partners issued their FY2017 EPS estimates for Sierra Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday. FIG Partners analyst T. Coffey forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year. FIG Partners has a “Market-Perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 21.59%.

BSRR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.79.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) opened at $26.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.69, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, Director Robb Evans acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon T. Woods sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $85,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 938,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,484,000 after acquiring an additional 32,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after buying an additional 44,242 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 18,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 180,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokers Set Expectations for Sierra Bancorp’s FY2017 Earnings (BSRR)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/brokers-set-expectations-for-sierra-bancorps-fy2017-earnings-bsrr.html.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered bank, which offers a range of retail and commercial banking services. The Bank’s products and services are related to the business of lending money and accepting deposits. Its customers have access to electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives around the country through the Pulse Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) network.

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.