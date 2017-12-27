Brokers Set Expectations for Energen Co.’s Q4 2017 Earnings (EGN)

Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group lifted their Q4 2017 earnings per share estimates for Energen in a report released on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Energen’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Energen had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Energen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Energen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Energen in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Energen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Energen in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Energen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.81.

Shares of Energen (EGN) traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.68. 680,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,689. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Energen has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $60.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5,613.41, a PE ratio of -533.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.90.

In other Energen news, General Counsel J David Woodruff, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $142,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lori A. Lancaster purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.79 per share, for a total transaction of $57,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Energen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Energen by 0.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in Energen by 1.5% in the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 26,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Energen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 52,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energen

Energen Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties and natural gas. Its operations are conducted through subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation and occur within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

