Brokers Issue Forecasts for EP Energy Corp’s FY2017 Earnings (EPE)

EP Energy Corp (NYSE:EPE) – Jefferies Group raised their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of EP Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.43). Jefferies Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for EP Energy’s Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

EPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of EP Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of EP Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 target price on shares of EP Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of EP Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EP Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. EP Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

EP Energy ( NYSE:EPE ) opened at $2.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $534.41, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. EP Energy has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $6.93.

EP Energy (NYSE:EPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.90 million. EP Energy had a negative net margin of 25.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EP Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,313,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $19,447,000 after acquiring an additional 52,904 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EP Energy by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 82,065 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 38,029 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EP Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 817,432 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EP Energy by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 187,162 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of EP Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

EP Energy Company Profile

EP Energy Corporation (EP Energy) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company operates through a base of producing assets. It is involved in the development of its drilling inventory located in three areas: the Eagle Ford Shale (South Texas), the Wolfcamp Shale (Permian Basin in West Texas) and the Altamont Field in the Uinta Basin (Northeastern Utah).

