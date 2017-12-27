Brokerages Expect Iteris Inc (ITI) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Analysts expect that Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Iteris also posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iteris.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITI. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $9.00 target price on shares of Iteris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Iteris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Shares of Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI ) traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.12. 160,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,062. Iteris has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $239.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.55 and a beta of -0.46.

In other news, insider Thomas N. Blair sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Kreter sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $228,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,898.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITI. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Iteris in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Iteris by 1,730.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 17,308 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Iteris in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Iteris in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. 33.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc is a provider of information solutions for both the traffic management and global agribusiness markets. The Company operates through three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems and Performance Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides various vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection and roadway traffic data collection applications.

