Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shares Sold by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 108.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,488,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,098,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,191 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,990.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,634,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,536 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42,071.5% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,331,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,547,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $845,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Lynch sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $335,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,033.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co ( BMY ) opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $66.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $100,260.00, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.42%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Vetr upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.92 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

