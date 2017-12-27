Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Visa Inc (V)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,050 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $240,545.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,005.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 6,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $707,587.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,068 shares of company stock worth $6,597,262 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.51 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.02.

Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) opened at $112.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $233,453.23, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $77.94 and a 1 year high of $114.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 31.80%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

About Visa

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

