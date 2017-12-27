Boulder Brands (BDBD) versus Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Boulder Brands (NASDAQ: BDBD) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “Food Retail & Distribution” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Boulder Brands to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Boulder Brands and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boulder Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Boulder Brands Competitors 650 1357 1415 23 2.24

As a group, “Food Retail & Distribution” companies have a potential upside of 4.52%. Given Boulder Brands’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boulder Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boulder Brands and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boulder Brands N/A N/A 1,103.00 Boulder Brands Competitors $21.17 billion $332.40 million 565.60

Boulder Brands’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Boulder Brands. Boulder Brands is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.5% of shares of all “Food Retail & Distribution” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Food Retail & Distribution” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Boulder Brands and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boulder Brands 0.61% 0.59% 0.50% Boulder Brands Competitors 1.01% 7.34% 4.27%

Summary

Boulder Brands peers beat Boulder Brands on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

Boulder Brands Company Profile

Boulder Brands, Inc. is a natural consumer packaged food company. The Company’s health and wellness platform consists of brands that target specific health trends: the Glutino Food Group and Udi’s Healthy Foods, LLC’s Gluten Free brands for gluten free diets; the Earth Balance brand for plant-based diets; the Level Life brand for diabetic diets; EVOL Food branded foods for consumers seeking convenient foods made with pure and simple ingredients, and the Smart Balance brand for heart healthier diets. The Company distributes its products in all retail channels, including natural, grocery, club and mass merchandise. The Company also has a presence in the foodservice and industrial channels. The Company operates in two segments: Natural and Balance. The Natural segment consists of Udi’s, Glutino and EVOL branded products. The Balance segment consists of Smart Balance, Earth Balance and Level Life branded products.

