Boenning Scattergood Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Markel Co. (MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Markel in a report released on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $9.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.17. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Markel’s Q2 2018 earnings at $8.64 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $8.28 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $9.91 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $36.48 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $37.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Markel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,066.67.

Markel ( MKL ) traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,131.60. 16,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,750.00, a P/E ratio of 252.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel has a fifty-two week low of $612.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,157.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Davidson & Garrard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson & Garrard Inc. now owns 529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.64, for a total transaction of $213,128.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,550 shares in the company, valued at $116,740,862. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne G. Waleski sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,102.48, for a total transaction of $923,878.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,736,884. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation is a financial holding company serving a range of markets. The Company’s principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. It monitors and reports its ongoing underwriting operations in three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company, through its subsidiary Markel Ventures, Inc (Markel Ventures), owns interests in various industrial and service businesses that operate outside of the specialty insurance marketplace.

